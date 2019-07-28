|
August 15, 1931 – July 23, 2019 Harold Lawrence Jasper, age 87, died peacefully on July 23, 2019 in Anoka, MN. He had family by his side. Harold was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada to Michael and Olga Jasper on August 15, 1931. He graduated from Rolla, North Dakota high school in 1949. Later, Harold enlisted in the USAF during the Korean War in 1950 and was honorably discharged in November 1954 as a Staff Sergeant. On August 16, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Juntunen. They remained married until Beverly's death in 1991. Harold spent his working life selling mobile homes, motor homes and travel trailers. Harold was preceded in death by parents, Mike and Olga; wife, Beverly; three infant children, Brenda, Peter and Paul; brother, Ralph; and sister, Marion. Survived by son, Craig (Starla) Jasper; daughter, Pam (Mike) Gotwald; sons, Tim (Jeanne) Jasper, Dan Jasper, Jonathan (Jenny) Jasper; grandchildren Kelli (John) Klossner, Kristen (Kevin) Lunkwitz, Grant Gotwald, Logan (Molly) Gotwald, Nick Gotwald, Kendal Jasper, Bryce (Kelsey) Jasper, Courtney Jasper, Casey Jasper; and great-grandchildren Daniel and Adeline Klossner, Alexis and Savannah Lunkwitz, Franklin and Sutton Jasper. A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Wednesday, July 31 from 5:00 – 7:30 PM at the New Brighton Community Center; 400 - 10th Street NW; New Brighton, MN. The family will bury Harold alongside his wife, Beverly, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Nationalcremation.com/obituaries
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019