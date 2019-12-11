Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Churc
8260 4th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
Age 85 was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at Our Lady of Peace Hospice on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Harold was born to Carl and Ione. He proudly served his country in the Army. Harold was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Maryanne. Father of Beth (Tim) Chapman, Eric (Peggy) Lindquist, and Gary (Deanna) Lindquist. Grandchildren, Kristin, Ashley, Jessica, Matt, and Wyatt; great-granddaughter, Jocelyn. Also survived by siblings, Loren, Cora, Shirley, Douglas, Beverly, Betty, and Carl; sister-in-law, Rosie (Dale) Larson, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by great-grandson, Kaleb. The family wishes to thank the staff at Our Lady of Peace Hospice for making Harold's journey peaceful. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13 at 10AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi, MN with Military Honors. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice at 2076 St Anthony Ave, St Paul, MN 55104. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
