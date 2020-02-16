Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold JACKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold M. JACKLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold M. JACKLE Obituary
Went home to the Lord on February 13, 2020, age 90. Preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Bonnie. Survived by children, Dan and Diana; grand children, Jacquelyn T. Thorsen, Joe Daniels (Dawn) and Michael Strom; great-grandchildren, Tasha Perry (Andrew) and Samantha Tufenk. Retired from 3M. Service Tuesday, February 18, 11:00 A.M. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5274 Stillwater Boulevard N., Lake Elmo. Visitation one hour prior at the church. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -