Went home to the Lord on February 13, 2020, age 90. Preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Bonnie. Survived by children, Dan and Diana; grand children, Jacquelyn T. Thorsen, Joe Daniels (Dawn) and Michael Strom; great-grandchildren, Tasha Perry (Andrew) and Samantha Tufenk. Retired from 3M. Service Tuesday, February 18, 11:00 A.M. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5274 Stillwater Boulevard N., Lake Elmo. Visitation one hour prior at the church. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020