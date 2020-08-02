1/
Harold Otto HALLBERG
Age 89, of Jordan, formerly of St Paul, passed away July 31, 2020. Loved and missed by wife: Phyllis; sons, Greg (Kris), Glenn (Bobbi), Otto "Wayne" (Jane), Tim (Shelly), Bryan; 11 grand children; 15 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, August 7, 5-7 pm, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 S. Marschall Road, Shakopee. Private family funeral service and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation www.ballardsunderfuneral.com Shakopee Chapel 952-445-1202




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
833 Marschall Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-1202
