Age 89, of Jordan, formerly of St Paul, passed away July 31, 2020. Loved and missed by wife: Phyllis; sons, Greg (Kris), Glenn (Bobbi), Otto "Wayne" (Jane), Tim (Shelly), Bryan; 11 grand children; 15 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, August 7, 5-7 pm, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 S. Marschall Road, Shakopee. Private family funeral service and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation www.ballardsunderfuneral.com
Shakopee Chapel 952-445-1202