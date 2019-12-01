Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold DEGNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold P. DEGNAN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold P. DEGNAN Jr. Obituary
Age 92 Of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 27, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife, Shirley; daughter, Vicki Fletcher; granddaughter, Sierra Harringer; parents, Harold, Sr. and Selma; sisters, Marie Longworth, Margaret Nickel and Mardelle; brother, Gerald. Survived by children, Richard (Cynthia), Debra (Gregory) Fletcher, Jeffrey, Mary and Timothy; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, December 6 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Interment St. John's Church Cemetery. Visitation AT THE CHURCH from 10-11 AM Friday. Special Thank-You to M Health Fairview Hospice and Our Lady of Peace Hospice Residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, as they will be directed to Our Lady of Peace Home. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -