February 19,1938 ~ February 22, 2019 Age 81 Harry had a short illness and passed away peacefully with his loved ones present on February 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Veline & Len Passofaro and his sister Lenore Himmelwright. Harry celebrated his 81st birthday on February 17, 2019 with family and friends. Included in attendance at his birthday were his sons; Jeff, Bobby (Jamie) and his daughter Theresa Peterson and their children - Harry's grandchildren. In addition, his sisters; Rose Ortt and Debbie Rugroden and their children. Harry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Iron Workers union for many years. Harry is survived by 10 brothers and sisters and many relatives and friends. Harry's children will give notice at a later date. Harry you are loved and will be missed by many!
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
