Beloved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Friend. Passed away on September 28, 2020. Our beloved Harold unites in heaven with his beloved wife Cecelia (Nicky) and beloved parents Esther and Rudolph. Harold is a lauded alumnus of Macalester College. Harold's contributions in education, coaching, and church council are par excellence. God has our amazing Harold by His side. Harold is sadly missed by his surviving son Perry; grandson Andre; and loving in-laws Ann, Mary, James (Sally), Peter (Ashley), Nick (Shelli); grandnieces and grandnephews. Special thanks to all Lyngblomsten staff for their loving care. Private Service and Interment. Memorials preferred to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN.