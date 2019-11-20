|
Beloved Husdand, Dad, Uncle, Friend Age 72, rural Bigfork MN Died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in his home. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Lorraine Toth. Survived by wife, Susan; children, Michael, Melissa, and Sarah; siblings, Sandra (Rick) Bertz and Steven (Deb) Toth; Special Aunt Deloris Frisch; nephews, Tim (Andrea) Bertz and Joe Toth; nieces, Katie (Andy) Karels and Elly Toth; many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; cousins; and his great friend and business partner, Trever Sire. Born December 9, 1946 in St. Paul, MN, he was the son of Harold J. And Lorraine E. (Zwinger) Toth. Graduate of South St. Paul high school and Mankato State University. Resident of South St. Paul and Cottage Grove prior to moving to the Bigfork area in 2011.Married on September 18, 1970 in St. Paul. Randy was an avid hunter, fisherman, and competitive shooter. He enjoyed all things outdoors. Visitation Monday, November 25, 2019, 4-8 PM at Johnson Peterson Funeral Home 612 Smith Ave. St. Paul. (651-222-3220). Memorials preferred to www.gofundme.com/ f/ SaveJoshKarels.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019