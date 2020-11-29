1/2
Harold (Fats) SINN
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 97, of Stillwater, Minnesota Born May 12, 1923 in Guckeen, Minnesota. Passed away November 22, 2020. Preceded in death by Jean, his beloved wife of 65 years, parents Fred and Frances, 9 brothers, 3 sisters, sons Robert and Joseph Crawley Jr., grandson Thomas Crawley and great-granddaughter Samantha Sammons. Survived by his loving family (Char Crawley Kerg); Mary Jean Yde; Patrick (Linda) Crawley; Virginia Willerton; Sally (David) Zabel; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great- grandchildren; 1 sister; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Harold graduated from North St. Paul High School. He was a radio operator in WWII, serving in the Army Air Force and was a lifetime member of the VFW. Harold was employed at West Publishing for 39 years. He loved fishing, crossword puzzles, playing cards and watching game shows. Harold excelled at cooking and baking. His smile and quick wit will be greatly missed. Harold's family was his pride and joy. Memorial Service Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. W., Stillwater, Minnesota. Interment following memorial service for immediate family at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.bradshawfuneral.com 651-439-5511




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Interment
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved