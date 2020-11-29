Age 97, of Stillwater, Minnesota Born May 12, 1923 in Guckeen, Minnesota. Passed away November 22, 2020. Preceded in death by Jean, his beloved wife of 65 years, parents Fred and Frances, 9 brothers, 3 sisters, sons Robert and Joseph Crawley Jr., grandson Thomas Crawley and great-granddaughter Samantha Sammons. Survived by his loving family (Char Crawley Kerg); Mary Jean Yde; Patrick (Linda) Crawley; Virginia Willerton; Sally (David) Zabel; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great- grandchildren; 1 sister; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Harold graduated from North St. Paul High School. He was a radio operator in WWII, serving in the Army Air Force and was a lifetime member of the VFW. Harold was employed at West Publishing for 39 years. He loved fishing, crossword puzzles, playing cards and watching game shows. Harold excelled at cooking and baking. His smile and quick wit will be greatly missed. Harold's family was his pride and joy. Memorial Service Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. W., Stillwater, Minnesota. Interment following memorial service for immediate family at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.bradshawfuneral.com
