|
|
Age 88 Of Maplewood/North St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents George & Laura; siblings Louie, Willard, Mar- garet, James, Ray; son Christopher; daughter-in-law Cynthia; infant great granddaughter Chloe; special friend Terry Ahrens. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Renee; children Michael, Mary (Joel Peterson), Betsy Newton (Terry), Stephen, Therese, Joseph Sr. (Roxanne), Thomas (Chrissy), Harry Jr., John (Melissa); grandchildren Melissa, Matthew, Scott, Jason, Jim, Kelly, Joe Jr., Laura, Ruby, Jack, Ashley, Alex, Nicholas, Justin, Tyler, Tyson, Sebastian, Jordan; 13 great grandchildren; brother Dean (Margaret); sister Theresa Berry; special friend Jim Richie. Served in the US Air Force for 10 years from 1952-62. He was a 50 year member of Carpenters Local Union 322 and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (1/23) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, and one hour prior to Mass at church. Memorials may be made to Church of St. Peter or Habitat for Humanity. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020