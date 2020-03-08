|
Age 90, of Stillwater Passed away March 4, 2020 After 33 years, he retired from 3M. Harold loved to garden and sold at the local farmers' market. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Vivian; siblings, Tom and Mary; and daughter-in-law, Becky. Survived by wife of 65 years, Mary; children, Mark, Patty (Tim), John (Jackie) and Kris; 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; and numerous family and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 12 from 4-6PM at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Celebration of Life Friday, March 13 at 11AM at BRADSHAW. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020