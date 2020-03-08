Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511

Harold W. "Mick" LEVERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold W. "Mick" LEVERTY Obituary
Age 90, of Stillwater Passed away March 4, 2020 After 33 years, he retired from 3M. Harold loved to garden and sold at the local farmers' market. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Vivian; siblings, Tom and Mary; and daughter-in-law, Becky. Survived by wife of 65 years, Mary; children, Mark, Patty (Tim), John (Jackie) and Kris; 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; and numerous family and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 12 from 4-6PM at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Celebration of Life Friday, March 13 at 11AM at BRADSHAW. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -