Harold Warren "Harry" MUELLER
Age 80 Passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence in Hayward, WI. He was born September 11, 1939 in St. Paul, MN the son of Paul and Eva (Dohman) Mueller. He was united in marriage to Betty Lamae Danner on October 1, 1960 in White Bear Lake, MN. Harry was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota and graduated from Harding High School. He spent most of his career as the Plant Supervisor of the Water Treatment Plant in White Bear Lake, MN. One of Harry's greatest joys was working alongside his family and many friends at the Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds stand at the Minnesota State Fair for over forty years. In his younger years, Harry enjoyed the competition and comradery of his fast pitch softball and bowling leagues. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and taking long walks. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Betty Mueller of Hayward; his two children, Steven (Kasey) Mueller of Naperville, IL and Karen Mueller of Waukesha, WI; his grandchildren, Kristen, Andrea, Samantha and Connor; his great-granddaughter, Brynlee; his brother, Richard (Donna) Mueller of White Bear Lake, MN; nephews, Mark, Paul and Tom; and a niece, Dianne. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his niece, Lynn Nasseff. Due to the current pandemic, services will be announced at a later date. For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www. bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Hayward Funeral Home
15571W Co Hwy B
Hayward, WI 54843
7156342609
