Age 82, of Hastings Passed Away Peacefully May 3, 2019 He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Darlene; parents, Russ and Rose; sister, Helen Redding; and partner, Carolie Lucking. Harry is survived by his partner, Karen Elliott; children, Russ (Lisa), Kurt (Diana), Marty (Geri), Sheila (Kevin), John (Karen), and Sara; sisters, Lois Drometer, Jan (Gordie) Cran; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday (5/9) at 11:00 AM at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 1401 W. 15th Street in Hastings. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday (5/8) at St. Philip's and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
