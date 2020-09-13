1/1
Harold Wesley IVERSON
Age 89 of Maplewood, MN Peacefully went to be with The Lord on August 21, 2020. Preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Patricia (Burnside) June 30, 2019. Harold was a Korean War Veteran and retired from the US Postal Service. He spent his time volunteering and serving since his retirement. He enjoyed years working at the Maplewood Library until it was closed in the beginning of this year. Survived by his sister Marlene C. Peterson and brother-in-law George M. Burnside, both of St. Paul; 4 children April Hagen (Tim), Gwen Johnson, David, and Pete; 4 grand children Michelle, Chad DeCosse. Dustin (Jaime) and Joey W. Hagen; 2 step grandchildren Matt and Becca Hagen; 2 great grandsons Joe Sempf and Jordan Hagen; 1 great great granddaughter Charlotte Sempf; many nieces, nephews and caring friends. Harold was a member of The First Free Church, Maplewood, MN. A private burial was held on September 8, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
