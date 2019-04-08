Home

Hudson, WI 3M Retired Employee Harold J. Ziemann, 95, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Survived by wife of 70 years, Ruth, his son, Ronald Ziemann (Brenda), and daughters, Julianne Dahlen (Derick), Christine Hatab (Paul), Rebekah Hagstrom (Peter); 13 grandchildren, Aaron, Bryan, Kirstin, Stephanie, Erika, Kelsey, Brittany, Jemma, Will, Erik, Elliott, Nils and Anders; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; along with Harold and Ruth's heart daughter, Carol Szyman and dear friend, Edna Cahoy. Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church, 920 Third Street, Hudson, WI; with visitation at 10:00 AM. Lunch will follow service and Interment will be at the Willow River Cemetery, Hudson, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Bethel Lutheran Church (Radio service and Shuttle service), Luther College or Mayo Clinic in Harold's honor. 715-386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 8, 2019
