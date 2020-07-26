Passed July 20, 2020 at Age 107 Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Hilding Peterson, who passed away in 2003, Harriet was devoted to her family, always showing love through her words and actions. She and Hilding had a marriage "made in heaven," including the enjoyment of long blade skating together well into their eighties. A graduate of the University of North Dakota with a degree in Physical Education, Harriet made sure her body stayed fit by daily exercise and her mind fit by daily reading, particularly mysteries. She also loved to get to know people. She was fully energized by people, and those who knew her always felt they connected with her as a friend. Survived by children, Geoffrey (Kathie) and Bruce (Marce); grandchildren, Tess, Alexius, Steve; and great-grandchild, Sam; as well as many relatives and friends. A special thank you to the entire staff of New Perspective Senior Living, Roseville who very capably cared for Harriet. Private interment. Memorials preferred to Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel Foundation.