1/
Harriet A. PETERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed July 20, 2020 at Age 107 Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Hilding Peterson, who passed away in 2003, Harriet was devoted to her family, always showing love through her words and actions. She and Hilding had a marriage "made in heaven," including the enjoyment of long blade skating together well into their eighties. A graduate of the University of North Dakota with a degree in Physical Education, Harriet made sure her body stayed fit by daily exercise and her mind fit by daily reading, particularly mysteries. She also loved to get to know people. She was fully energized by people, and those who knew her always felt they connected with her as a friend. Survived by children, Geoffrey (Kathie) and Bruce (Marce); grandchildren, Tess, Alexius, Steve; and great-grandchild, Sam; as well as many relatives and friends. A special thank you to the entire staff of New Perspective Senior Living, Roseville who very capably cared for Harriet. Private interment. Memorials preferred to Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved