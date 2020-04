Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 93 Passed away on April 10, 2020 Survived by loving nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11:00 am, Friday, April 17, 2020 which will be streamed on the Bradshaw Funeral website on Harriet's obituary page. A special thank you to her caretaker niece Susan Flannigan and staff at Pillars. Memorials preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake, 651-429-5411. 651-407-8300

Would you like to Send Flowers