Age 86, of Eagan Passed away September 13, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Hyman & Betty Mark; daughter, Linda Libman; siblings, Ruth Karon, Shirley Weingarten, Harold Mark and Geraldine Rudd. Survived by husband, Arnold; children, Carolyn "Cookie" Usem (Becky Stuart), Mark Usem (Lynn Mandle Usem); son-in-law, Cary Libman; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Harriet was born in Hurley, WI. She & Arnold got married on July 6, 1952 and raised their family in Red Wing, MN before moving to Eagan in 2001. Harriet loved to bowl, play cards and enjoyed an occasional day at the casino. She loved to cook and provide for her family, hosting family and holiday meals for all occasions until she was no longer physically able. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her the greatest joy! Funeral service 2:00 pm, MONDAY, September 16, 2019, TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the St. Paul Jewish Community Center or Temple of Aaron Synagogue. SHIVA will be held at 590 Winston Court., Mendota Heights, Monday - Thursday at 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019