Harriet Elizabeth (Ventress) BLILIE
Age 84, of Shoreview, Minnesota Passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020. Harriet is survived by sons Charles Blilie (Shelley, Kirsten), Arden Hills, MN, James Blilie (Phyllis, Jamie) Shoreview, MN, and Jon Blilie (Bobbi, Kai), and grandchildren Kirsten Blilie (Tyler, TX), Kai Blilie (Albuquerque, NM), Joe Pudlik (Shoreview, MN) and Jamie Blilie (Shoreview, MN). Harriet was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Louis Blilie (1923-2010), her daughter Julie Blilie (1962-1997), sister Ann (Ventress) Spence (Niceville, FL, 1929-2012), and brother William Ventress (Vinita, OK, 1932-2012). Complete obituary notice ran on May 17, 2020. Memorial Visitation: 5-7PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Gearhart Funeral Home (11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN) and also 30 minutes prior to service on Wednesday at the church. Celebration of Life: 11AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Community of Grace Church (4000 Linden St, White Bear Lake, MN). Inurnment will take place at Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids. GearhartFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gearhart Funeral Home
JUL
29
Visitation
10:30 AM
Community of Grace Church
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
Community of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
7637556300
