Age 84, Shoreview, MN Harriet passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020, at age 84. Harriet was born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1935 to Charles Galloway Ventress and Mary (Norwood) Ventress, both of whom were college graduates. She grew up in Jackson with her older sister Ann (b. 1929) and brother William (b. 1932), graduating from Jackson Central High School. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, MS, in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. Shortly after graduation, she married her husband James in Jackson. Harriet met James in Northwest Florida, at her sister's home, behind which was James's home. She asked her sister who lived in that house and was told it was some Air Force boys. This piqued her interest. That was how a man from Minnesota met and married a beautiful Southern Belle from Mississippi. Harriet made her family her life as a homemaker and mother. Harriet and James first lived in Valparaiso Florida where James was stationed as an Air Force officer. They then lived in southern California, where sons Charles (1959), James (1961), and daughter Julie (1962) were born. They then lived in Norfolk, VA, and Chelmsford, MA, where son Jon was born (1965). Eventually the family settled in Minnesota. Harriet was dedicated to her family: Always the steady foundation for their adventures. There was always comfort, safety, good food, fun, and love in her home. Harriet enjoyed traveling with her family: Vacations to visit family in Mississippi, Florida, and elsewhere, and road trips to, among other places, Florida, Newfoundland, Glacier National Park, and the American Southwest. Harriet was very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (Nathan Hale Chapter), like her mother before her. She was also very active in her church. She enjoyed drawing and painting throughout her life, also like her mother. Harriet enjoyed reading and especially travel. Among her favorite travel destinations were: The United Kingdom, France (especially Provence), Norway, Sweden, and the American West, especially Washington State. Harriet is survived by sons Charles Blilie (Shelley, Kirsten), Arden Hills, MN, James Blilie (Phyllis, Jamie) Shoreview, MN, and Jon Blilie (Bobbi, Kai), Albuquerque, NM and grandchildren Kirsten Blilie (Tyler, TX), Kai Blilie (Albuquerque, NM), and Jamie Blilie (Shoreview, MN). Harriet was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Louis Blilie (1923-2010), her daughter Julie Blilie (1962-1997), sister Ann (Ventress) Spence (Niceville, FL, 1929-2012), and brother William Ventress (Vinita, OK, 1932-2012). Services to be held at a later date, to be determined. Contact jwblilie@comcast.net for information. GEARHART 763-755-6300 GearhartFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.