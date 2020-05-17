Harriet Elizabeth VENTRESS BLILIE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84, Shoreview, MN Harriet passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020, at age 84. Harriet was born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1935 to Charles Galloway Ventress and Mary (Norwood) Ventress, both of whom were college graduates. She grew up in Jackson with her older sister Ann (b. 1929) and brother William (b. 1932), graduating from Jackson Central High School. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, MS, in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. Shortly after graduation, she married her husband James in Jackson. Harriet met James in Northwest Florida, at her sister's home, behind which was James's home. She asked her sister who lived in that house and was told it was some Air Force boys. This piqued her interest. That was how a man from Minnesota met and married a beautiful Southern Belle from Mississippi. Harriet made her family her life as a homemaker and mother. Harriet and James first lived in Valparaiso Florida where James was stationed as an Air Force officer. They then lived in southern California, where sons Charles (1959), James (1961), and daughter Julie (1962) were born. They then lived in Norfolk, VA, and Chelmsford, MA, where son Jon was born (1965). Eventually the family settled in Minnesota. Harriet was dedicated to her family: Always the steady foundation for their adventures. There was always comfort, safety, good food, fun, and love in her home. Harriet enjoyed traveling with her family: Vacations to visit family in Mississippi, Florida, and elsewhere, and road trips to, among other places, Florida, Newfoundland, Glacier National Park, and the American Southwest. Harriet was very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (Nathan Hale Chapter), like her mother before her. She was also very active in her church. She enjoyed drawing and painting throughout her life, also like her mother. Harriet enjoyed reading and especially travel. Among her favorite travel destinations were: The United Kingdom, France (especially Provence), Norway, Sweden, and the American West, especially Washington State. Harriet is survived by sons Charles Blilie (Shelley, Kirsten), Arden Hills, MN, James Blilie (Phyllis, Jamie) Shoreview, MN, and Jon Blilie (Bobbi, Kai), Albuquerque, NM and grandchildren Kirsten Blilie (Tyler, TX), Kai Blilie (Albuquerque, NM), and Jamie Blilie (Shoreview, MN). Harriet was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Louis Blilie (1923-2010), her daughter Julie Blilie (1962-1997), sister Ann (Ventress) Spence (Niceville, FL, 1929-2012), and brother William Ventress (Vinita, OK, 1932-2012). Services to be held at a later date, to be determined. Contact jwblilie@comcast.net for information. GEARHART 763-755-6300 GearhartFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
7637556300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved