Age 88 Of White Bear Lake, MN Beloved wife, mom & gran, passed away into God's loving hands on September 17, 2020. Harriet was born on July 12, 1932, in Hibbing, MN. She grew up with her mother, aunt, grandma and sister in Virginia, MN. Harriet's grandma had a warm, loving influence in her early life which she never forgot. As a young girl, Harriet was filled with awe and wonder when the circus came to town and saw the elephants which led to a life-long love for them. In 1950, Harriet graduated from Virginia's Roosevelt High School and went on to college at UMD. She taught 3rd grade in Gilbert, MN, for several years. On July 17, 1954, Harriet married Robert Henk & they had two children, Robin & Rebecca. They moved from the Iron Range to White Bear Lake, MN, where she lived most of her adult life. Harriet was a stay-at-home mom and always devoted to her children. She was active in the Lutheran church teaching Sunday and Bible school. In the years her mother lived at Lyngblomsten, Harriet went to see her daily. She worked at Taxline & then Ramsey County Care Center until her retirement and later volunteered at Lyng-blomsten. Upon becoming "gran", she loved reading books to her grandchildren who adored her. Harriet had a wonderful circle of life-long friends, many from childhood & early married years. She was one of the "Virginia Girls" for decades. She loved culture and went to many plays and concerts. She loved traveling, especially with Bob to Alaska & USS Charles S. Sperry reunions and "Ladies Only" trips with her sister Jo. She went on many treks visiting family & friends and loved going to the North Shore. Of these many trips, Hawaii was her favorite. Harriet's passions in life included chocolate, elephants, reading, classical music, clothes, traveling, Christmas and the Minnesota Vikings. Harriet was a beautiful person inside and out. Preceded in death by her mother Hazel (Martin) Johnston. Survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert "Bob"; son Robin & daughter Rebecca (Richard) White; 3 grandchildren Victor, Esther & Safrina Henk; sister Jo Paulson; and 4 nieces & nephews. Many thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale North Oaks for their care, love & compassion. A private family service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled later when we can all gather to celebrate Harriet. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to Lyngblomsten, Salvation Army, Alzheimer's Association
or donor's choice. We will miss you greatly - Harriet, mom & gran - with love forever from your family. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
651-429-6172