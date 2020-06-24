Age 92 Of Maplewood Preceded in death by husband, Donald; grandchildren, Bryan, David, & Lisa; brothers Darrel & Harold Syring. Survived by children, Rick (Kathy), Scott (Jenny), & Linda (Chris) Soderlind; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Delores (Gene) Koepke; sisters-in-law, Nancy Syring, Marge Syring, and Marlene Schroepfer; many nieces, nephews & other relatives; and very dear friend Betty Stried. Visitation Thursday (June 25, 2020) from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Entombment Friday (June 26, 2020) 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1800 Edgerton St., Maplewood. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.