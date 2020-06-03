Age 96, of St. Paul Passed away June 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Ezra and daughter, Pamela; her parents, Willam and Agnes Rote; siblings, Edna Peterson, Eleanor Ploeger, Edgar, William, John and Ester Rote. Survived by her son, Alan H. Marks; sister, Doris VonBusch; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Friday, June 5th (visitation 9:30AM - 10:30AM) at EMMAUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, Idaho and Lexington Aves., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Harriet was long-time church librarian and member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Memorials preferred to the church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 3, 2020.