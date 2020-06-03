Harriet L. MARKS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96, of St. Paul Passed away June 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Ezra and daughter, Pamela; her parents, Willam and Agnes Rote; siblings, Edna Peterson, Eleanor Ploeger, Edgar, William, John and Ester Rote. Survived by her son, Alan H. Marks; sister, Doris VonBusch; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Friday, June 5th (visitation 9:30AM - 10:30AM) at EMMAUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, Idaho and Lexington Aves., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Harriet was long-time church librarian and member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Memorials preferred to the church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
EMMAUS LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
EMMAUS LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved