Age 92 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Art and 3 brothers. Survived by her children, Gary (Mona), Carol, and Vicki Seidl (Mark); grandchildren, Kris, Jason (Kari), Adam (Stacey) and Jake Seidl; 6 great grandchildren; brother Bob Harvieux; and many nieces and nephews. Harriet was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend, who will be missed dearly. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, April 5th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019