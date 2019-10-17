Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Harriet STOLTZ
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Harriet Pearl (Ness) STOLTZ


1919 - 2019
Age 100 of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully October 14, 2019 Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Lena Ness; husband, Walter: son: David and wife, Patricia: brothers: Vern, Clifford and Arnold Ness; sister: Alice Jacobson; and many friends and extended family. She is survived by son: Thomas (Yvonne) Stoltz and many loving family members and friends. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Suite Living of Vadnais Heights and the Grace Hospice team for helping Harriet on her final journey. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 Hamline Ave. No., Roseville) at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. Memorials preferred to Grace Hospice, Como Park Lutheran Church or donor's choice. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 17, 2019
