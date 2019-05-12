Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH
1215 W. Roselawn Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Harriett F. (Leone) JOHNSON Obituary
Age 91, of Roseville Formerly of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Warren "Swede"; daughter, Cheryl LeeAnn Carson; and grandson, Nickolas Henry Tilleson. Survived by daughters, Merry (Gary) Tilleson, Sandra (Dr. Alvin) Holm, Susan (William) Morehead; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Harriett was a 41 year employee of the Mpls. Public Schools. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, June 1 at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 W. Roselawn Ave., Roseville. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM. Inurnment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
