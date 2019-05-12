|
Age 91, of Roseville Formerly of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Warren "Swede"; daughter, Cheryl LeeAnn Carson; and grandson, Nickolas Henry Tilleson. Survived by daughters, Merry (Gary) Tilleson, Sandra (Dr. Alvin) Holm, Susan (William) Morehead; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Harriett was a 41 year employee of the Mpls. Public Schools. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, June 1 at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 W. Roselawn Ave., Roseville. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM. Inurnment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019