Age 90, of Osceola, WI Passed away April 3, 2019 after suffering from recent health issues at the Christian Community Home in Osceola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Osceola, WI. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home.
