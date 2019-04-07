Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Osceola, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Osceola, WI
Harris Arnold PARENT


1929 - 2019
Harris Arnold PARENT Obituary
Age 90, of Osceola, WI Passed away April 3, 2019 after suffering from recent health issues at the Christian Community Home in Osceola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Osceola, WI. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
