Age 89 Of Forest Lake Died peacefully while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry B. Sr. and Hazel Eckert; siblings, Evelyn Wakefield, Edwin Eckert, Robert DuBois. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 65 years, Deloris; children, Tim Eckert, Susan (Ted) Lichtscheidl; grandchildren, Rachel Eckert, Reid Eckert, Rianna (Glen) Kavanagh, Harris Ritter; other family and friends. An outdoor funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hosanna Lutheran Church 9300 Scandia Trail North, Forest Lake. Please bring a lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, services will be moved inside with limited seating. For your safety and comfort, Harry's service will be live streamed at www.hossanaforestlake.net/
celebration-of-life. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Hosanna Lutheran Church. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com