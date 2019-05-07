|
Age 80, of Scandia Born in Hallock, MN in 1938 to Anton & Mary (Polejewski) Masloski. On May 4, 2019 Harry passed to eternal life. Preceded in death by parents; infant son, Jeffrey; siblings, Margaret Roback, Louis Masloski, Eleanor Stewart, Martha Mishnick, and Edward Masloski. Survived by wife of 53 years, Margaret; children, Joy (Todd) Inglett of Rochester, Joseph (Jeanette) Masloski of Blaine, James of Colorado, John (Tina Geary) Masloski of Kentucky; grandchildren, Tristian, Christopher, Alyssa and Andrew Inglett; Anton, Elizabeth, Alexander and Nicholas Masloski; siblings, Vicki Hallauer, Sophie Olsonawski, Ray Masloski and Betty Lockman; special sister-in-law, Rita Dolle and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation 4-7 PM Thurs., May 9th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. May 10th at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019