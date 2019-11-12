Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY
2605 W. 70 1/2 St
Richfield, MN
Age 99 of Coon Rapids, MN Died November 10, 2019 He was preceded in death by wife, Eunice Greenspoon Schoen; parents, Ruth & Louis Schoenzit; brothers, Abe, Simon, Irving and Rudy, and sister Sadie. Survived by nieces and nephews, Gail (Steve A.) Brand, Eileen (Robert) Elkin, Jeffrey (Regta) Greenspoon, Alan (Mari Ann) Greene and Mark Greene; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grand nephews. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. THURSDAY November 14th at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY, 2605 W. 70 1/2 St. Richfield. Memorials preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2019
