Age 99 of Coon Rapids, MN Died November 10, 2019 He was preceded in death by wife, Eunice Greenspoon Schoen; parents, Ruth & Louis Schoenzit; brothers, Abe, Simon, Irving and Rudy, and sister Sadie. Survived by nieces and nephews, Gail (Steve A.) Brand, Eileen (Robert) Elkin, Jeffrey (Regta) Greenspoon, Alan (Mari Ann) Greene and Mark Greene; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grand nephews. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. THURSDAY November 14th at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY, 2605 W. 70 1/2 St. Richfield. Memorials preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2019