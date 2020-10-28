Age 84 of St. Paul Passed away October 25th, 2020 Harry Clare "Chuck/Charlie" Lofgren was born on October 4, 1936. He worked for Remington Rand/Sperry Univac/Unisys for over 30 years. He was heavily involved in the Sports Car Club of America where he held many positions over the years and acquired many friends in the sport. Harry loved spending time with his friends and family, and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, photography, music and going to the Dairy Queen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; parents, Harry Sr., and Fay; sister, Virginia Hogrefe; and brother-in-law, Herman Hogrefe. He is survived by his sons, Jason and Adam (Barb); grandchildren, Tristan, Alaina and Halle; and many other loving family and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 29th, 5:00-8:00 PM at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. 651-698-0796