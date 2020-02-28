|
|
Age 96, of Naples, FL and Minneapolis, MN Passed away on February 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents William & Angeline, and by siblings Peter and Nikki. He and his siblings were first generation Greek Americans. Harry is a graduate of Minneapolis West High School. After graduating from the University of Minnesota with an electrical engineering degree, and completing the NROTC program, he was commissioned into the Navy as an officer. He served on the cruiser USS Wilkes Barre in the Pacific during World War II. In 1950, he was recalled to the Navy serving during the Korean War aboard the destroyer USS Preston. Harry was a lifelong employee and worked for over 38 years at what became XCEL Energy. He had a distinguished and successful career in multiple leadership positions at the company. He retired at age 65, as the CFO. After retirement, he was an active private investor into his early 90s. Harry and his wife Angie spent their winters in Naples, Florida. He was active in the Edina Rotary and over the years served on many philanthropic and corporate boards, both public and private. Harry was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church and was a leader in both the Minneapolis and Naples Parishes. Harry's greatest joy was his family and his Christian faith. He was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Angie: son Bill (Tiki) and daughter Barbara Dovolis (Gregg): grandchildren Nichole (Noah), Harry, Gregg, Andrew and Anne. Visitation on Sunday 5:00-7:30 pm, at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. South, Minneapolis, with a Trisagion service at 7:00 pm. The family will have a private funeral and burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mary's Church, Minneapolis, St. Katherines Church, Naples, or the donor's choice. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020