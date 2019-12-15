|
Age 96 Passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, with family at her side. Haruko was preceded in death by Dave, her husband of 66 years. They made their home in Zeeland, Michigan, for 65 years and moved to Roseville, MN in 2007 to be near family. Their four children are Dr. Richard (Cynthia) Miyamoto, Indianapolis, IN; Dr. Keith (Robin) Miyamoto, Cheboygan, MI; Joyce Miyamoto (Jim Faber), Arden Hills, MN; and Sharon Miyamoto (Thomas Reiter), Afton, MN. Twelve grand children are Dr. Christopher (Brenda) Miyamoto, Indianapolis, IN; Geoffrey (Lisa) Miyamoto, Indianapolis, IN; Kevin (Jessica) Miyamoto, Holt, MI; Dr. Ryan (Alejandra) Miyamoto, Gulf Breeze, FL; Melissa Miyamoto (Christopher Ball), Penngrove, CA; Liam (Katie) Donahue, Lansing, MI; Joshua (Lauren) Miyamoto, Los Angeles, CA; Emily Faber-Densley (James Densley), Arden Hills, MN; Carly Miyamoto (Everardo Martinez), Grosse Pointe, MI; Nicholas Reiter (Natalie Mouilso), Brooklyn, NY; Alison (James) Glover, St. Paul, MN; and Dr. Chelsea (Dillon) Lohmer, Afton, MN. Eighteen great-grandchildren are Alexandra Miyamoto, Raiden Miyamoto, Richard Miyamoto, Sofia Miyamoto, Michael Miyamoto, Sabrina Miyamoto, Samantha Miyamoto, David Miyamoto, Joseph Miyamoto, Rowan Ball, Julian Ball, Liam Donahue, Finnegan Donahue, Amalia Donahue, Alexander Densley, Andrew Densley, Felix Martinez and Marcela Martinez. She has extended family from across the country. She was cherished and will be dearly missed. Services were held in White Bear, MN, and interment is at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, MN. Memorials will go to The Friendship Home Community in Roseville, MN, who provided loving care for Haruko during the past year.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019