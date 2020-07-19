1/1
Harvey George KIRCHNER
1928 - 2020
Age 92 of West St. Paul, Eagan, Hastings, Burnsville, MN Born February 29, 1928, passed away peacefully from end-stage Alzheimer's July 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Rita Kirchner; parents, Martin and Lydia Kirchner and his siblings, Mabel (Hugo) Lorch, Clarence (Eileen) Kirchner, Violet (Horace) Brown; nephew Gerald Brown. Survived by daughters, Rolaine "Rollie" (Phil) Brandt and Renee' (Dave Reed) Kirchner; grandchildren, Heidi (Jason) Haakenson, Gretchen (Wayde) Fleener and, Ben (Beth) Brandt; 8 great-grandchildren, Eric, Lucia, Olivia, Sophia, Sam, Toby, Nathan and Andrew; cousins, Gladys (LeRoy) Motz, Dorothy Sell, George "Bud" (Marian) Kirchner, and others; also several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 21st, at St. James Lutheran Church, 460 Annapolis St. W., West St. Paul (Masks are required please). Visitation 10-10:30 AM prior to the service. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
JUL
21
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 18, 2020
ear Kirchner family, we are saddened by Harveys passing. We were neighbors to Harvey and Rita on Buckley Court. We hope you can find comfort knowing Harvey and Rita are together in Gods arms.
The Kadrlik Family
Neighbor
