Age 92 of West St. Paul, Eagan, Hastings, Burnsville, MN Born February 29, 1928, passed away peacefully from end-stage Alzheimer's July 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Rita Kirchner; parents, Martin and Lydia Kirchner and his siblings, Mabel (Hugo) Lorch, Clarence (Eileen) Kirchner, Violet (Horace) Brown; nephew Gerald Brown. Survived by daughters, Rolaine "Rollie" (Phil) Brandt and Renee' (Dave Reed) Kirchner; grandchildren, Heidi (Jason) Haakenson, Gretchen (Wayde) Fleener and, Ben (Beth) Brandt; 8 great-grandchildren, Eric, Lucia, Olivia, Sophia, Sam, Toby, Nathan and Andrew; cousins, Gladys (LeRoy) Motz, Dorothy Sell, George "Bud" (Marian) Kirchner, and others; also several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 21st, at St. James Lutheran Church, 460 Annapolis St. W., West St. Paul (Masks are required please). Visitation 10-10:30 AM prior to the service. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
