Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Harvey SACHS
Harvey H. SACHS

Harvey H. SACHS Obituary
Age 90, of Woodbury Passed Away September 16, 2019 Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Walter Sachs; his wife, Louise (Johnson) Sachs; and his siblings, Ray Sachs, Elmer Sachs, Willard Sachs, Jack Sachs, Edna Van Bogart, and Elenor Cronk. He is survived by his children, Sue (Mark) Steinmueller of Brook Park, Dale (Barb) Sachs of Oakdale, Kim (Dave) Berg of Saint Francis, and Laurie (Russ) Koppes of Maplewood; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Jennifer, Viktoria, Matthew, Ashley, and Mitchell; his great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Isaiah, Marcus, Cameron, Cayden, Caylee, Benjamin, Lucas, and Fredrik; and many other family and friends. There will be a service to celebrate Harvey's life at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 2585 Stillwater Rd., Maplewood. The family invites friends to join for a visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home and following the service for a luncheon reception at the Holiday Inn in Lake Elmo with Harvey's favorite restaurant, The Machine Shed, catering. There will be a private burial for Harvey and Louise at Christ Cemetery in Lake Elmo. www.Maplewoodmnfuneral.com 651-738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019
