Age 85, died Monday, June 4, 2019 at the New Brighton Care Center. Harvey Henry Fulwiler, loving husband of Dorthy Fulwiler, who preceded him in death. Survived and loved by 6 children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and others. Born and raised in Anoka, MN, the son of Harvey Henry Fulwiler Sr. and Adeline Fulwiler, he was a longtime resident of Blaine, MN. Please join us for a Memorial Dinner in honor of Harvey H. Fulwiler Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6pm American Legion - Post 566, 7731 Lake Drive, Circle pines MN 55014. Dinner will be provided. Just bring your love and RSVP at [email protected] (if you have an email, otherwise please just show up). Burial date pending for Summer of 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 7, 2019
