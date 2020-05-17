An Honorable Man Age 90 Passed away peacefully at Minnesota Veterans Home, Minneapolis, on May 14, 2020. He was raised on the East Side of St. Paul, graduating from Harding High School. Harvey was a Korean War Veteran. Harvey and Deloris Merzenich were married in 1949. They had three children, Steven (Danette) Griffith of White Bear Lake, MN, Larry (Wendy) Griffith of Emily, MN, and Judy (Greg) Arko of Oakdale, MN. Harvey worked for Hamm's brewery for over 35 years. Harvey married Mary Kornmann in 1982. Over 37 years, they lived in Lake Elmo, MN. Leesburg, FL, and Mahtowa, MN. Together, they fished, golfed, had parties, traveled, and loved retirement. Harvey is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, four grandchildren, Molly (Tim) Rowland, Megan (Andy) Hemphill, Abigail Arko, Joseph Arko and five great-grand children, Preston and Gavin Rowland and Ava, Clara, and Greta Hemphill. Our deepest gratitude to the staff of the Minnesota Veterans Home. Their compassionate and loving care of Harvey has meant so much to us. Harvey will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a future date.











