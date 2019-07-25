|
|
On Sunday July 21, 2019, Dr. Harvey L. Sharp, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 84 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Harvey was born on October 31, 1934 in Philadelphia. PA. Raised in Cleveland, OH, Harvey was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and Case Western Reserve Medical School. He started his medical career as a physician-scientist and researcher at the University of Minnesota in 1960, where he remained for the next 50 years until his retirement and designation as Professor Emeritus. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Ethel (Stidham), and spouse Mary Alice (Noyes). He is survived by wife Cynthia (Skrade); children David, Patricia (Dean), Thomas (Joy), Lisa (Chris), and Robert (Jennifer); grandchildren Jaimie, Carrie (Paul); Katie, Ian, Taylor, Emily (Quinn); Drayton, Sophia; and great-granddaughter Palmer. Dr. Sharp was an internationally renowned research expert on liver disease, as well as a superb clinician. He was the Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology at the University for many years and trained numerous pediatric gastroenterologists over his 50 years. One of Dr. Sharp's most important discoveries was the cause of a relatively frequent inherited liver disease of childhood known as alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency. The disease also occurs in adults as a severe pulmonary disease. Dr. Sharp's research and leadership developed the University of Minnesota's liver transplant program into one of the best in the nation. Dr. Sharp also initiated the first small bowel transplants. A recipient of numerous honors and awards, Harvey was clearly one the nation's most distinguished hepatologists. Harvey was a master violinist, jazz aficionado, scholarship distance runner, avid alpine skier, voracious reader, and connoisseur of his favorite food group, ice cream. He was truly a renaissance man who used every note in the song of life! A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at the Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. Reviewal from 3:00 – 5:00 pm, service at 5:00 pm In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 50th St. @ Hwy 100, Edina, MN
Published in Pioneer Press on July 25, 2019