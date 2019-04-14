Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Columbia Heights Chapel
4101 Central Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55421
(763) 789-4436
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
5472 Adams St.
Mounds View, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
5472 Adams St.
Mounds View, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey CHRISTIANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Raymond CHRISTIANSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harvey Raymond CHRISTIANSEN Obituary
Age 91, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home in Mounds View surrounded by loving family members. Preceded in death by sons, David and Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Lois and children, Steven (Georgiann), Stanley, Dean (Char), Nancy (Pete) Dukich and Amy (Kristine); 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Besides being a loving husband and father, Harv was blessed with many gifts and talents, and with his lovely partnet Lois, he was quite a dancer. For sport, he became an accomplished horseshoe pitcher. At home in his shop, he created award-winning woodworks that he shared with many. With his sense of humor and accordian music, he brought laughter and joy to all that he touched. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to the Minnesota . Memorial service Wednesday, April 17, 11 a.m., at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 5472 Adams St., Mounds View. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Private interment Hillside Cemtery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Columbia Hts Chapel 763-789-4436
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now