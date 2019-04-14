|
|
Age 91, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home in Mounds View surrounded by loving family members. Preceded in death by sons, David and Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Lois and children, Steven (Georgiann), Stanley, Dean (Char), Nancy (Pete) Dukich and Amy (Kristine); 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Besides being a loving husband and father, Harv was blessed with many gifts and talents, and with his lovely partnet Lois, he was quite a dancer. For sport, he became an accomplished horseshoe pitcher. At home in his shop, he created award-winning woodworks that he shared with many. With his sense of humor and accordian music, he brought laughter and joy to all that he touched. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to the Minnesota . Memorial service Wednesday, April 17, 11 a.m., at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 5472 Adams St., Mounds View. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Private interment Hillside Cemtery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Columbia Hts Chapel 763-789-4436
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019