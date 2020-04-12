Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey FRENCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Richard (Harv) FRENCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Richard (Harv) FRENCH Obituary
Cherished Husband, Dad Grandpa, Great Grandpa & Friend Passed peacefully at age 85 on 4/8/20 with family by his side. Preceded in death by Frau, Marlene, parents Dorothy and Harvey, grandsons Josh Smith and Joey French. Survived by his children Sandy Smith, Steve (Becky), Julie Emmons (Steve), Rob, Maria Benedict (Randy), Debbie Hofmeister (Sid), Lori Fazio; grandchildren Jeremy French, Danny and Richard Smith, Stevie, Michael, Matthew and Sam French, Aaron and Ryan Emmons, Alexandra Privette (Jake) and Grant Benedict, Ben Hofmeister (Robyn) and Laura Hurwitz (Mike); several great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Christensen (Dave); nieces and nephews. Harv taught at Carver Elementary for 33 years where he made lifelong friends and was a favorite teacher. He loved traveling West with Mom in the RV to visit at the farm in Saco, to see National Parks and the Pacific Ocean, and to sail Puget Sound with good friends, taking beautiful pictures all along the way that he turned into wonderful cards many still treasure. He loved and supported his grandchildren in their endless endeavors. Bible study, volunteering at church, Loaves and Fishes, FMSC, and more were important to him as a King of Kings Lutheran Church member. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If you care to make a donation in his memory please consider Loaves and Fishes, Friends of Africa, or FMSC. Rest in peace Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Friend!
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -