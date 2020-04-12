|
Cherished Husband, Dad Grandpa, Great Grandpa & Friend Passed peacefully at age 85 on 4/8/20 with family by his side. Preceded in death by Frau, Marlene, parents Dorothy and Harvey, grandsons Josh Smith and Joey French. Survived by his children Sandy Smith, Steve (Becky), Julie Emmons (Steve), Rob, Maria Benedict (Randy), Debbie Hofmeister (Sid), Lori Fazio; grandchildren Jeremy French, Danny and Richard Smith, Stevie, Michael, Matthew and Sam French, Aaron and Ryan Emmons, Alexandra Privette (Jake) and Grant Benedict, Ben Hofmeister (Robyn) and Laura Hurwitz (Mike); several great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Christensen (Dave); nieces and nephews. Harv taught at Carver Elementary for 33 years where he made lifelong friends and was a favorite teacher. He loved traveling West with Mom in the RV to visit at the farm in Saco, to see National Parks and the Pacific Ocean, and to sail Puget Sound with good friends, taking beautiful pictures all along the way that he turned into wonderful cards many still treasure. He loved and supported his grandchildren in their endless endeavors. Bible study, volunteering at church, Loaves and Fishes, FMSC, and more were important to him as a King of Kings Lutheran Church member. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If you care to make a donation in his memory please consider Loaves and Fishes, Friends of Africa, or FMSC. Rest in peace Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Friend!
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020