Age 84 Of Chisago City Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Anna Colberg; husbands, Jerold Kiekhafer, Richard Underhill; son, Douglas Underhill; siblings, Fred, Donald, Ray, Harry, Robert, Lorraine (Gilbert). Survived by children, Douglas (Maureen), Terence (Harriet), Jerold Scott (Angela), Todd (Cindy), Julie (John) Kvale, Jody, Richard (Connie), Billi (Brad) Peltz; siblings, Gladys (Peterson), James, Richard; many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Hazel graduated from White Bear Lake High School and loved to play volleyball, basketball and softball with her family. Christmas and Thanksgiving were always special around our warm inviting home with many family gatherings that we miss greatly. Mom loved her family, her gardens and her work, and missed her Mom and Dad. God bless you Mom, your loving family. A Celebration of Hazel's life 11 AM Thurs., Nov. 14th with visitation one hour prior at Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church, 1 Summit Ave., Center City. Interment, Chisago Lakes Lutheran Cemetery. A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Parmly on the Lake for their wonderful love and care of our Mom. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019