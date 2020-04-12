Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel PECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel PECK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel PECK Obituary
Age 92, of Hugo Formerly of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away on April 5, 2020. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband, Neil (Bud) Peck; parents; siblings; and great-grandson, Zachary Pierre. She is survived by her children, Dwight (Peggy), Keith (LaVonne), Debbie (Tom) Cardinal, Kevin (Dawn), Rynold (Nancy), Craig, Nita (Dave) Kreiner and Toby; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters-in-law. Memorial service held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -