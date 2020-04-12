|
Age 92, of Hugo Formerly of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away on April 5, 2020. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband, Neil (Bud) Peck; parents; siblings; and great-grandson, Zachary Pierre. She is survived by her children, Dwight (Peggy), Keith (LaVonne), Debbie (Tom) Cardinal, Kevin (Dawn), Rynold (Nancy), Craig, Nita (Dave) Kreiner and Toby; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters-in-law. Memorial service held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020