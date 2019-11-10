|
|
Age 95 Of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by loving husband of 52 years Chester, and son Ted; parents Frank and Nellie Louise; brothers Harold, Sidney, Lloyd, Delbert, Richard; sisters Vernus and Ila-mae. Survived by daughter Peggy (Keith) Dahl; sons Glen (Marilyn) and Stephen; daughter-in-law Lori (Swearingen) Sahlin; grandchildren Amanda (Patrick) Richter, Sarah (Matthew) Wirth, Samuel (Andrea), Lily (Patrick) Bray, Kelly (David) Walton and Erik; great-grandchildren Audrey, Kjersten, Aria, Haven, Devin and Chloe. Hazel was a lifelong servant and active member of Forest Lake Christian Church. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Forest Lake Christian Church, 420 W. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Scandinavian Cemetery. The family is grateful to Keystone Place at LaValle Fields for their wonderful care. Memorials preferred to Keystone Place, 14602 Finale Ave. N., Hugo, MN 55038, or Feed My Starving Children. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019