Age 33 Passed Away July 4, 2019 Heather was smart, witty and fun loving. Heather was so full of life and creativity, she knew how to light up a room when she walked in. She knew just what to say to bring the room into laughter with her smart witted comments. She was a beloved daughter, mother, and friend; anyone who knew Heather knew her family and children were her life. She made sure her kids and family came first. She will be dearly missed. Heather was preceded in death by her brother, Lucas; grandparents, James Mayer Sr., Virginia Mayer, Madeline Rehfeld and Max Rehfeld. She is survived by her children, Bradley Heckman, Lucas Heckman and Owen Heckman; parents, Tracy (Phillip) Dettling and James Mayer Jr.; siblings, Jennifer Mayer, Phillip Dettling and Mathew Dettling; grandparents, Anna Martinson, Gary Fendrick; and many other loving aunts, uncles, friends and family . A Celebration of Life will be held July 20, 2019, 1-5 PM at 11198 150 St. E., Nerstrand MN 55053. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
