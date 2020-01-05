|
Age 27 Passed away peacefully on 12/31/19 after her battle with cancer. Preceded in death by grandparents, Robert & Charlotte Tima, and Lyle Kruckow. Survived by parents, Robert & Terry Tima; fiancé, Matt Nelson; sisters Jen Tima-Johnson (Troy) & Sam Tima (Tom); niece, Sophia; nephew, Joe; uncle, Kenny Tima; aunt, Cathy Araco; grandma, Jean Kruckow; the Nelson Family, aunts, uncles, cousins; beloved kitties, Vannah, Katniss, Luci & MANY loving friends. Heather was caring and outgoing, always wanting to make sure everyone else was happy. Heather loved all her friends, cats, music and Disney movies. Heather's joy for life and her enduring strength, will live on through all of us who love her so much. We will cherish all of the memories and carry her with us always. A Celebration of Life will be held at Drkula's, 6710 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights on Saturday, January 11th at 2:00 PM. "No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish can come true." - Cinderella "Hakuna Matata!" - Lion King www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020