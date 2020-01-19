Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Katherine Abbott Park
1000 Lincolntown Ave.
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather (Moloney) FREEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather (Moloney) FREEMAN Obituary
Passed on December 20 in the loving care of Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Heather was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emmett & Marcie Rhoades, Tom & Stel Moloney, and uncle, Charlie. The memory of her gentle soul remains with her husband, Roger, daughter Meaghan, son, Roger, mother Mary Ann Cramer, (Butch), father, Tom Moloney, (Barbara), her brothers and sisters, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, friends as well as children and staff at Achieve Language Academy. A celebration of Heather's life will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 12:30-4:00 pm at the Katherine Abbott Park, 1000 Lincolntown Ave., Mahtomedi. No flowers please. Memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Achieve Language Academy, or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -