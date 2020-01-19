|
Passed on December 20 in the loving care of Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Heather was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emmett & Marcie Rhoades, Tom & Stel Moloney, and uncle, Charlie. The memory of her gentle soul remains with her husband, Roger, daughter Meaghan, son, Roger, mother Mary Ann Cramer, (Butch), father, Tom Moloney, (Barbara), her brothers and sisters, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, friends as well as children and staff at Achieve Language Academy. A celebration of Heather's life will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 12:30-4:00 pm at the Katherine Abbott Park, 1000 Lincolntown Ave., Mahtomedi. No flowers please. Memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Achieve Language Academy, or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020