Of Naples, Florida Age 72, died peacefully at home on August 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Heather was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Isobel (Howlett) McKay. She is survived by her husband, Michael Iannacone; her two daughters, Amy (Michael) Biersack of Morrisville, North Carolina and Sarah (Brady) Priest of Edina, Minnesota; 7 grandchildren, Joseph, Jessica, Julia and Jillian Biersack and Charles, Madeline and Abigail Priest; and two sisters, Sharon Roosevelt (James Weiss) of Sylvania Township, Ohio and Donna (David) Price of Novi, Michigan. Heather was born in Madison, Wisconsin. She grew up in Springfield, Pennsylvania and Birmingham, Michigan. She graduated from the University of Michigan School of Nursing in 1971, and spent the rest of her life enthusiastically cheering on the Wolverines (GO BLUE!). After her marriage to Michael Iannacone in 1974, she lived in St. Paul and Woodbury, Minnesota. She spent several years as a nurse in Chicago and Minneapolis before going to law school. She started William Mitchell College of Law when Amy was a toddler and continued through the birth of Sarah, graduating in 1982. She first worked for a law firm and then spent the rest of her legal career working with Michael at Iannacone Law Office. Following their retire-ment, they spent most of their time in Naples, Florida. Heather loved her family. She often reminded her girls she was their biggest fan, which she demonstrated by spending countless hours cheering them on in swim meets and other endeavors, volunteering at their schools, leading Girl Scout troops, participating on the board of Southeast Metro Sharks (SEMS) Swim Team, along with many other volunteer activities. Heather was also active with Woodbury United Methodist Church, participating in the choir, bell choir and Operation Classroom. Later in life, Heather kept active by walking, hiking (including annual fall trips to the Superior Hiking Trail with dear friends), reading, stitching and knitting (including making blankets treasured by her grandchildren), making sequined Christmas stockings, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Parkinson's disease and dementia shortened her golden years but her family watched her live life to the fullest with grace and poise prior to the diseases taking their toll. The family would like to express their gratitude to The Arlington of Naples, all their staff and Evelyne B. for their loving care. An outdoor visitation will be held on August 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by an outdoor service at 10:00 at The Grove United Methodist Church, 7465 Steepleview Rd., Woodbury, MN. If weather is unfavorable, the visitation and service will be held indoors. Burial following the service will be at Woodbury United Methodist Cemetery, adjacent to the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson Association of SW Florida. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.Wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com