Of Stillwater, MN Formerly of Albuquerque, NM Carlos was born February 21, 1941 and passed away February 12, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Preceded in death by his brothers, Jose and Homero Portillo. Carlos is survived by his wife, Nan; his sons, Carlos and Robert (Michelle); his granddaughters, Alexis and Cassidy; brothers, Raul, Juan, and Andres Portillo; sister, Guadalupe Carcerano; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by, and will be greatly missed by his friend and niece, Annie Sunderland. Born in El Paso, TX, Carlos graduated from Cathedral High School and after spending four years in the Air Force, returned to get his computer science degree from the University of New Mexico. In 1965, Control Data sent Carlos to Roseville for classes and that's when he and Nan first met. Carlos returned to New Mexico, and it wasn't until 15 years later Nan and Carlos reconnected when Control Data once again stepped in and transferred him to Minnesota. And although everyone told him he would, Carlos never got used to the winters and brought it up each year at the first snowfall. He drove from Albuquerque to St. Paul in a very crowded Honda Civic, packed to the brim with his two sons, his cat Ruin (named because he ruined everything) and his two dogs, Dolly (an Irish setter) and Gypsy (a Dachshund). He loved cats and dogs especially, and choosing to be a vegetarian and then vegan for more than 35 years, he believed all living beings had a place on this earth and a right not to be used or misused. He had a big, warm, giving heart; he was a romantic, a lover of music, a guitar player, a singer of folk songs and Beatles songs and Christmas carols, and he was a poet. He often brightened a room full of people with his big laugh and warm smile – and then everyone laughed with him. His smile and laughter will be truly missed. Per Hector's request, private family services will be held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020