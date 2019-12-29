|
Age 95, of Arden Hills Died peacefully surrounded by family December 24, 2019. For over 30 years she was President of the Brooker Edmund VFW Post 724 Auxiliary in New Brighton. Born in Grenville, SD she was the eldest of two surviving daughters born to Catherine and Paul Kurkowski. She graduated from high school, worked on the farm before marrying WWII veteran James J. Breske in 1950. They moved to Arden Hills, MN with their first two boys and had three more children, two girls and one more boy. Once her kids were grown she worked at Welch's Big Ten Tavern in many capacities. Blessed with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren she is survived by children, Ken (Teri), Dan (Lori), Jeanne, Rick (Melinda) and Margie Alexander (John). Preceded in death by her husband Jim, brother Joseph, sisters Josephine and Bernadine and daughters-in-law Stephanie and Colleen. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 with visitation starting one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Visitation also 5-7 PM,. Monday, December 30, 2019 at: www.washburn-mcreavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821 706 4th Ave. NW
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019