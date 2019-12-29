Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels
706 4th Avenue NW
New Brighton, MN 55112
(651) 636-9821
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels
706 4th Avenue NW
New Brighton, MN 55112
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hedwig BRESKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hedwig A. (Kurkowski) BRESKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hedwig A. (Kurkowski) BRESKE Obituary
Age 95, of Arden Hills Died peacefully surrounded by family December 24, 2019. For over 30 years she was President of the Brooker Edmund VFW Post 724 Auxiliary in New Brighton. Born in Grenville, SD she was the eldest of two surviving daughters born to Catherine and Paul Kurkowski. She graduated from high school, worked on the farm before marrying WWII veteran James J. Breske in 1950. They moved to Arden Hills, MN with their first two boys and had three more children, two girls and one more boy. Once her kids were grown she worked at Welch's Big Ten Tavern in many capacities. Blessed with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren she is survived by children, Ken (Teri), Dan (Lori), Jeanne, Rick (Melinda) and Margie Alexander (John). Preceded in death by her husband Jim, brother Joseph, sisters Josephine and Bernadine and daughters-in-law Stephanie and Colleen. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 with visitation starting one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Visitation also 5-7 PM,. Monday, December 30, 2019 at: www.washburn-mcreavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821 706 4th Ave. NW
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hedwig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -